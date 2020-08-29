Rashod Holmes Releases New Single ‘Worth It’

Rashod Holmes recently released his newest single called “Worth It.” The Christian Gospel music sensation has drawn fantastic reviews for this soulful and heartwarming ballad. The Northern California based soul singer showcases his God-given skills on this lively, vibrant song that is full of life with each note. Holmes is synonymous with vocalizing his deep emotions in all his songs and performances. As one of the best-kept secrets in the world of R&B and soul, Rashod is a shining light of positivity in a world that has been full of gloom and sadness recently.

Listen to “Worth it” now: https://distro.songflowr.com/smartlink.cfm?MTAwMDAwMzE5NDgz

As a top-rated soulful crooner, Rashod Holmes continues to live his musical dream. With a soothing, distinct voice, he wants to bring a breath of fresh, definite air to a world full of unbound selfishness and greed. Holmes sings from the heart with true passion and joy. This is the cornerstone of his musical skills, which continue to excel each day under the blessings of the almighty. Holmes continues to put smiles on so many people’s faces with his warm, moving songs that are a hit with romantics everywhere. “Worth It” was released a few days ago on August 21, 2020. Since then, it has received significant airplay with fans of Holmes’ music spreading the word about this fantastic song.

If you have never heard the musical wonders of Rashod Homes, click on the link above and get ready for an experience of a lifetime.

https://open.spotify.com/artist/5GKKn4otJ0GuvI6H93qeU6/

https://www.facebook.com/rashod.holmes

https://www.instagram.com/rashodholmes/

https://twitter.com/Rashod_Holmes