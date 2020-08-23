Smiley – Over You (Official Video):

Listen now: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BallZYOhrrM

Smiley’s song “Over You” is a bouncy hip hop tune that maintains a smooth melody and still demanding that you move to the beat. If you’re watching the video, while you’re bouncing, you’re drawn into the street and club scenes where everyone is moving. The song doesn’t break new ground, but it’s still quite easy on the ears.

It features a consistent beat delivered by steel drums that makes the song light and airy. You can’t help bout move to island sounds that draw out your inhibitions. This beat recurs throughout the whole song, keeping you moving.

With a soft percussion rhythm throughout the two minute and thirty-eight second song, it has a nice calming pace accompanied by the soft alto voice of Smiley. She croons this tune and at times it feels like she’s rapping as she slows her delivery. Despite the pace seeming to elicit the steady drone of a rap, she continues to voice rhythmic alto lyrics as the song progresses.

“Over You” is a soft middle of the road tune that you can easily dance to. Still, it doesn’t elicit the grinding of bodies, because its too fast, nor does cause seismic gyrations of the body. It wants you to move with some pre-thought at just the right pace, a pace that keeps up with the beat, a steady bouncy beat that is easy to move to.

