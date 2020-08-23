Bermudian Princess Canjelae takes listeners on a magical journey in her first EP entitled, ‘Cave Covers’, Out Now.

Listen Now: https://canjelae.lnk.to/CaveCovers

Led by the single ‘Overtime’ with Jacob Latimore, the 10-track project is filled with harmonic melodies leaving fans feeling nostalgic and in a mesmerizing trance. Her vocals are filled with passion, as she sings original songs showcasing her unique style, as well as a new twist to classic tracks we have all grown to hear and love.

Tracklist:

Cyanide

DripDemeanor

Overtime feat. Jacob Latimore

Easy Love

Everybody Here Wants You feat. Kevin Ross

Brokenhearted

Someone Else

Body Ain’t Me

Turn Your Lights Down Low

By Your Side

‘Cave Covers’ follows the release of her previous singles, ‘Everybody Here Wants You’ featuring her best friend and Grammy nominated R&B star, Kevin Ross and ‘Easy Love’. Her lead single with Actor and R&B singer Jacob Latimore entitled, ‘Overtime’, is sure to please listeners. She also received the co-sign of approval for her cover ‘Body Ain’t Me’ from famous singer and songwriter, Pink Sweats.

The Bermudian songbird continues to build on the explosive momentum she ignited throughout 2019. Luxury brand Dior selected Canjelae as the vocalist for their holiday perfume campaign, Joy by Dior. Aside from her work as an artist and song-writer Canjelae is also a model. In 2019 fashion & lifestyle magazine ELLE shot a Pyer Moss campaign in Bermuda using Canjelae as a model for the campaign.

Canjelae comes from a long lineage of storytellers and poets, which is beautifully reflected in her unique vocals. It is no wonder that the singer has opened for household names like Beyonce, Yolanda Adams and Lionel Ritchie. A spokesperson said, “This Bermudian songstress is not only beautiful, but she has a voice that can stand out”.

Be sure to download and vibe to Canjelae’s newest outstanding EP ‘Cave Covers’ out now on all platforms.

Follow Canjelae

Instagram: @canjelae

Twitter: @canjelae

