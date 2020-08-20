Pop Country Artist Katelyn “KP” Paige Premieres “Daisy Dukes” Official Music Video

Georgia-bred country pop star Katelyn “KP” Paige released the official music video premiere for her trap country debut single, “Daisy Dukes,” on Thursday, August 20. Katelyn’s debut single is available now for streaming and download on all major digital platforms.

Filmed in Katelyn’s hometown of Douglasville, Georgia, the “Daisy Dukes” music video was directed by visual storyteller Couleen LaGon. The single is a club-worthy record produced and engineered by five-time Grammy nominee and multi-platinum producer/engineer, Jean-Marie Horvat (Teddy Riley, Michael Jackson, Justin Timberlake, Rihanna, Beyonce, Alicia Keys, Rae Sremmurd) and co-produced/written by Christian Davis (Dreezy, Snoop Dogg, Ludacris, Lil Wayne, El Debarge) as well as Katelyn Paige. The track features a trap-heavy beat and sassy lyrics talking back to the egotistical man at the bar with wandering eyes despite being with his girlfriend.

Armed with sultry song titles like “Whiskey Kisses,” “Skinny Dipping,” and “Blankets and Bonfires,” Katelyn Paige is a down-home country girl from Douglasville, Georgia. From riding four-wheelers in a bikini to nailing back flips on Tik Tok, Katelyn delivers a free spirited, crossover sound blended with elements of R&B, trap and pop music. Katelyn is releasing new music all summer while staying focused on recording her debut studio EP, and building her catalog.

