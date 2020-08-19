Music / News / R&B Music / R&B News

Rashod Holmes Announces New Single ‘Worth It’

The North California soul singer shows off his gift for bringing romance to life

With a gift for expressing deep emotion through his vocal performances, Rashod Holmes is one of the best kept secrets in the world of soul and R&B. With the release of his best single yet, Rashod is ready to step into the spotlight and prove that he can croon with the best of them.

“Let’s talk about you and all the things you’ll be,” Rashod sings. “I wanna support your dreams.” This simple gesture of romance is magnified by the undeniable conviction in Rashod’s voice. In a world full of greed and selfishness, it is extremely comforting to hear a man sing so passionately about the joys of making someone else happy. With ‘Worth It,’ Rashod has written a warm and moving song that is sure to find favor with romantics everywhere.

‘Worth It’ is available everywhere August 21, 2020

