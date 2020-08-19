MARMAR OSO SETS THE BOYFRIEND BAR HIGH IN NEW VIDEO “RELATIONSHIP GOALS” AS WELL AS ANNOUNCES MARVIN’S ROOM ALBUM RELEASE DATE

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Los Angeles, CA, (August, 2020)- Recording artist MarMar Oso just set the bar high for every guy looking to go into cuddle season with a new boo in his official video for “Relationship Goals.” The EMPIRE signee is also breathing new and unique life into the realm of R&B by announcing a September 16th release date for his upcoming album Marvin’s Room in which he recruits G-Eazy, Eric Bellinger, Kalin.FrFr and more for impressive features. The studio-album is available now for pre-order.

https://youtu.be/V9NyHVEul90

https://music.empi.re/relationshipgoals

https://music.empi.re/marvinsroom

The MIKEYRARE directed “Relationship Goals” visual follows Oso’s previous 94 million global streamed hit single “Ruthless” and slides from a 2000’s-style nostalgia into a slick and swaggering present day vibe. Produced by JERRY, the track’s uptempo beat is a bop as the Sacramento, California native sings to the girl of his dreams winning her over by reminding her that unlike other guys, his love isn’t just for “the gram.” Oso also taps in social-media star Kida The Great, who comes in with a jaw dropping 4.3 million Instagram followers, with a chameo to assist in impressing MarMar’s love interest with their TikTok dance challenge worthy moves.

MarMar’s studio-album Marvin’s Room tracklist will feature Eric Bellinger, Kalin.FrFr and TeeJay3k. Alongside the lead track “Beautiful,” the project will include a “Ruthless Remix” featuring G-Eazy and Quando Rondo creating a distinct but new version of the original. Marvin’s Room is slated to drop on September 16th at 12am EST on all platforms.

Tracklisting

Beautiful Relationship Goals Yo body Instead Number 1 Feat. TeeJay3k Options Hold Me Closely Simp You Played Me (Interlude) Patron Slide feat. Eric Bellinger Black Lives On The Floor feat. Kalin.FrFr Ruthless (Nice Guys Always Finish Last) [Remix] feat. G-Eazy & Quando Rondo

About MarMar Oso

Hailing from Sacramento, California, MarMar Oso is an R&B singer whose music runs the gamut of human expression, delving deep into feelings of love and intense emotion. The 21-year-old stepped onto the scene with his debut single, “Lost Feelings,” a cautionary tale of heartbreak and tragedy. After garnering thousands of views, MarMar Oso dropped his critically-acclaimed Mixed Emotions mixtape, which was well-received by fans and critics alike. In late 2018, MarMar Oso’s popularity skyrocketed to the next level with his viral triumph track “Ruthless.” The song gained over 13 million streams since its release back in December 2019 and serves as a staple cut in the EMPIRE signee’s catalog. The song also appeared on his 2019 project, Oso Different, which spawned numerous records such as “Everytime” and “I Know.” With his formal introduction to the world in the rearview, MarMar released a follow up project, Love Don’t Cost A Thing accompanied by high-profile features from the likes of YK Osiris, Luh Kel, and many more. MarMar Oso is putting forth all his effort on his upcoming album Marvin’s Room, sharing his best work thus far. Although a newcomer to the game, MarMar Oso’s immediate impact to the R&B scene is bringing new life into the genre.

