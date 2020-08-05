Matt B Releases New Single “Deep”

Chicago R&B artist Matt B is probably more well known internationally than in his home country. He has had huge success in Japan where he topped the Japanese iTunes R&B chart several times, including his first album “Love & War” and his single “Plain Girl”. In fact, with his second album (“Dive”) he rose to number one on that chart in less than 24 hours.

His new single “Deep” was presented to Matt by Tricky Stewart and engineer Sam Thomas during the recording of his upcoming album. Matt instantly connected with its lyrics about an unbalanced relationship and the need to move on from unrequited love. While the song does have a dark theme it also takes a positive stand on moving on when love isn’t working. His lush, warm vocals are a perfect accompaniment to the infectious beat and crisp production values (to which Sickpen, Patrick Postlewait and Bryan-Michael Cox also contributed).

Matt says that his approach to songs is to write the lyrics almost as poetry. In fact in his second semester in high school he had one of his poems published in a book that the school was publishing. He says it helped him to grow as a songwriter in his ability to tell a story, often based on his own life experience.

Matt B’s new album, titled “Eden”, is slated for release in 2021 and will feature collaborations with Bryan-Michael Cox and Tricky Stewart. Previously he was signed to the Japanese Starbase label.

