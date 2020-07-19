Jamar Langley Releases New Song “Highlight Girl”

Listen Now: https://soundcloud.com/jamar-langley/highlight-girl

South Carolina native Jamar Langley is a young talent that is set to take the industry by storm. The artist began as a church singer who already led the choir by the age of six. He dabbled in instruments throughout his teens becoming highly proficient in several of them including the guitar. Now his skills are helping him elevate his music while his vocals are delivering the goods. Blessed with a wide range, one cannot help but compare his voice to that of Michael Jackson when he was in his early solo career. Of course, the two are quite different in terms of style and background.

“Highlight Girl” showcases Langley’s abilities in a fun and lighthearted bop. It captures that precious moment when you see a woman at the height of her beauty and it simply takes your breath away. Whether you believe in love at first sight or not, you can’t deny that this feeling that you are “spinning round and round… floating off the ground” does happen even to the most jaded of us. There are people who can step into a room and command attention, just like the muse of this song.

If you are looking for music that sounds fresh yet familiar, then have a listen to this single by Jamar Langley. It will make you remember that one incredible woman from your past who seems more like a fantasy than a reality, as well as all of the fun memories that infatuation brought about.

Links

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jamarlangleymusic/

https://www.jamarlangleymusic.com/