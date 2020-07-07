BFlame Releases Single ‘Too Many Hurtin’

Listen to the song now: https://smarturl.it/BFLAME-TooManyHurtin

BFlame is one of the more diverse artists and music creators. Seemingly unbound by just one music genre BFlame effortlessly transitions through music and its many paths. Which leads me to his latest single” Too Many Hurtin” which is sure to touch many hearts and minds as BFlame dives into tough topics that we are dealing with across the globe.

Quote from BFlame:

“I wrote “Too Many Hurtin” because I felt that there are Several culture issues and world differences that need to be addressed and we have to understand that it starts with us individually to bring about change collectively. I feel that there is no better time then this to highlight not just the injustices but all the negative things that are happening across the world and having direct adverse impact today.”

Instagram: https://instagram.com/bluflame1

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/b-flame

Twitter: https://twitter.com/blueflameky