Veteran producer duo DFD MUSIC (Davis, Chris & Shane Foster) Release New Album “50/50”

CHECK OUT THE NEW ALBUM: https://empire.ffm.to/5050

The DFD Music crew recently released their new album, “50/50”. Also known as Davis, Chris, and Mr. Foster, DFD feature twelve gripping tracks with slick lyrics and smooth R&B fused with urban contemporary hip-hop. “Middle of the Night” showcases enticing vocals courtesy of Xhante and J Nicole. This song is perfect for summer jams or just lounging with family and friends. With an infectious beat production that is on point, this track sets the tone for the rest of the album.

From “Gotta Go” with Amby Dextr to “Pretend” with Athena Poulos, this fantastic album offers something for everyone. Whether you love captivating R&B, laid-back rap, or a smooth blend of both genres, “50/50” will set the mood for those romantic escapades and party nights. Davis, Chris, and Shane Foster have orchestrated an album that is both contemporary and evergreen. These jams sound timeless and transcend several musical styles and genres. I love the stylistics of each track – that is carefully laid out and captures the essence of rhythm and blues and hip-hop.

“Bop Down” is another beautiful track with a jazzy ensemble. Featuring Janay Nicole and Ulgy Nov, this track feels like a Mary J. Blige and Digable Planets concert. This is what I love about the album — it eloquently combines musical genres from today and yesteryear. The rap lyrics are fresh, tight, and truly accentuate the smooth, soft vocals of the lovely ladies singing on the tracks.

With a slate of new, independent artists, “50/50” might be the indy R&B/rap album of the year. The Dynamic Duo, DFD Music, have outdone themselves with this danceable and positive-vibed album. I loved listening to every second of it and can’t wait to play it again and again!

CHECK OUT THE NEW ALBUM: https://empire.ffm.to/5050