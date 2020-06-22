B. Howard Releases We Are Champions (Official Video) ft. Van Ness Wu

With Billboard topping hits and multi-platinum production and songwriting credits Brandon Howard (aka B. Howard) is a rising star in the global music scene. His singles have reached Top Billboard Charts and he prides himself on creating soulful vocals layered on pristine production, and electric energy. As a songwriter and producer, his chart-topping collaborations include songs with artists Ne-Yo, Jason Derulo, Miguel, Akon, Teddy Riley, Bonfyre and Marques Houston.

With millions of people affected by the COVID pandemic and witnessing the Black Lives Matter uprisings, protest art is flourishing. Artists like Lil Baby, YG, LL Cool J, Trey Songz and H.E.R have released music and visuals to show solidarity with BLM. Now R&B artist B. Howard joins the fray with “We Are Champions,” a song meant to amplify, unify and uplift spirits during a time of COVID-19 and rampant government violence. The song has already inspired almost 300 Tik Tok videos and millions of views.

Stricken with an onslaught of emotions brought on by 2020, B. Howard and Van Ness Wu, have teamed together for. “We Are Champions,” produced by B. Howard and Marcos “Kosine” Palacios (Da Internz). The track highlights the resilience of humanity while honoring the personal sacrifices of those on the frontline. The performance style music video directed by Kai-chih Chang celebrates individuals standing up around the world and helping fellow humanity. The visuals depict healthcare workers and peaceful protesters risking their lives for important causes.

B. Howard says, “COVID-19 is a global pandemic that we are all experiencing. We Are Champions honors the frontliners who are risking their lives to save lives in service of others. Our eagerness to return to our daily routine has some of us neglecting the good practices. We can all celebrate champions by making conscious decisions to continue to follow the protocols that have been recommended to flatten the curve.”

