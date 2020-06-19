TEEAH RETURNS WITH ‘COMPLETE’ FEATURING BET AWARD WINNING RAP STAR ICE PRINCE

STREAM HERE: https://soundcloud.com/official-teeah/complete-remix-1/s-xnyP329F7Vs

Coming on the back of the success of her last single ‘Zengeh’ featuring BET Hip Hop Award winner and Ghanaian superstar Sarkodie, which was championed by Complex, GRM Daily, Capital Xtra, Amor Magazine, Colourful Radio, and Fame Magazine, among others, East London singer and songwriter TEEAH returns with a brand new single titled ‘COMPLETE’ featuring BET Award winning and MOBO Award nominated Nigerian rap star ICE PRINCE, taken from her highly anticipated forthcoming debut

EP, which is due for release later this year.

Her new single ‘Complete’ sees Teeah collaborating once again with London-based producer Delirious, who has previously worked with the likes of Tinie Tempah, Lady Leshurr, and Stylo G, after they both worked together on ‘Zengeh’, as well as Teeah’s previous singles ‘Save Me’ and ‘So Good’, and this time, Nigerian rap star Ice Prince comes along for the slow-burning R&B ride, with Teeah taking a completely different musical direction from the Afrobeats and Afrofusion vibe on ‘Zengeh’, while still showcasing her sultry soulful underpinnings.

Speaking about the inspiration for ‘Complete’, Teeah says, “we’ve all had that love for someone that makes you feel whole, and you’ll do almost anything to have that feeling around the clock, no matter where you are or what else is going on. They know that you complete them and you know that they complete you. ‘Complete’ reflects the classic conflict in my mind, between finding real love and ‘industry’ love, and the fight to hold on to what’s real. The song is also about how you complete each other in far more ways than just sexually, how the intimacy isn’t just sex, it’s more ‘complete’ than that”. Finally stepping into the forefront as a solo artist, East London songstress of Bajan and Southern African heritage Teeah has always been in and around the music, whether it was providing backing vocals for the likes of Amy Winehouse, Hugh Masekela, Mel B, and Fred Hammond, having begun singing at the tender age of 10, or championing talent through behind-the-scenes roles in radio, PR and events within the UK music landscape. 2020 continues her coming-out party with ‘Complete’, as we continue to inch towards her long-awaited and highly anticipated forthcoming untitled debut EP.

