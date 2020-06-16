Jonas & The Scratch Professer – Pick Me Up

“4ward Fast To Future” EP is available on all streaming channels.

Listen, like, follow, share: https://backl.ink/142434080

The world might be in flames but music refuses to go away. Artists are creatives, after all. They will always find ways to collaborate and make new songs even on lockdown. They can even shoot music videos at home and make them look cool. Danish artist Jonas did all that and more with his newest single with the title “Pick Me Up”. It is part of his recently released EP, “4ward Fast to Future”, that includes four fresh jams for those looking for something bright and breezy to counter the recent gloom and doom.

The psychedelic video was shot entirely at home because of the widespread restrictions, although Jonas did a fine job editing it in a way that doesn’t make the situation on obvious. It reportedly became a family affair with everyone pitching in as cast or crew. The camera used was an iPhone. There is really no stopping an artist who is passionate about his work.

You’ll want to put this song on your playlist when you’re trying to chill alone or with your partner. It might even get you in the mood to nod your head and dance. It has catchy lyrics and a fun beat that includes slick bass and dashes of horns that make this a joy to listen to. If you haven’t yet, then you should definitely give it a try. It might just become an instant favorite.

Follow on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/1a5aTjzwc4WM6D6ucP0Tyb

Follow on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/jonasmusic/