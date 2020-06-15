Helihigh x RNHB – On Purpose

The singer-producer Kayreem has worked with a lot of popular artists and helped them get gold and platinum records. This time around, he is venturing to new territory with his own solo project under the name “Helihigh”. He already released the first single earlier titled “DYRDK” (Do You Really Don’t Know). Now he’s back with another track with a similar feel to the first called “On Purpose”. It’s a collaboration with RNHB.

The mix of drums and synths with a mellow tune can be mesmerizing. It is the kind of song that you put on when you’re in a pensive type of mood. It deals with a romance that may have started well but is now fading away. The lyrics are full of longing and confusion. There are many unanswered questions. There are a lot of decisions to be made. It seeks clarity above all else.

Although this is essentially a sad love song, it delivers the words plainly to prevent it from going over the top with emotions. There is sensitivity and care in reaching out to the estranged lover. It even offers sparks of hope with a love that refuses to give up without a fight. In times when cutting people off so easily seems to be a trend, this will surely resonate with a lot of people. Catch “On Purpose” at YouTube and all music platforms.

