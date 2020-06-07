Chadd Black Releases “Summer Body” Single (feat Paul Wall)

What happens when you pair one of the smoothest emerging R&B vocalists with talented rapper Paul Wall who has worked with some of the industry’s best talents? What you get is one of the summer’s most anticipated songs. Chadd Black featuring Paul Wall is expected to be ‘a bop’ as the kids would say. This is as the track is offers up a seamless blend of Chadrick’s smooth vocals with the edgy southern rap sounds of Paul Wall.

The combined experience of these two artists creates an output that blends the old with the new.

Houstons’ own, Chadrick Johnson known by his stage name Chadd Black is an American Singer (R&B), Songwriter, Vocal Producer, and Arranger. With his commanding stage presence and his astounding vocals, Chadd Black is a unique talent. His ability to fuse R&B, Pop, and Hip-Hop, makes Black a multi-dimensional force in the music industry.

Black first began singing at the age of nine. It was at the age of 16 that Black began producing for other artists professionally as well as writing. Black began pursuing a career in music full-time upon graduating High School. After releasing several EP’s, Black began working on his debut album in 2015. 2017 marked the release of Black’s debut album titled “Chillin in My Lane Vol 1 featuring a timeless duet titled “Love No Fear” with American Idol winner, Candice Glover. The album was well received and sold 5,000 copies the week of its release. The album has gone on to sell 15,000 copies to date. Black has returned to music after a brief hiatus to build his company, The 713 Agency. Black is back with a new release, “Black Hearts Don’t Break”. The lead single for the project “Summer Body” features Houston Legend Paul Wall, and is currently being considered for radio play for the Houston affiliate station 97.9 the Box. The project reflects Black’s growth and versatility in his ability to fuse Pop and R&B.