Junii Releases New Single “Avenue”

Junii’s single, “Avenue” has an unique introduction composed of synthesizer sounds. The music is soft both in the beginning and throughout the length of the song. It picks up slightly after the first 30 seconds. Junii’s vocals are smooth as she sings and raps in the beginning of “Avenue”.

Subtly addressing the challenges with relationships, Junii brings it back to associations with traveling down the avenue. “I don’t trust too many people in this world. I’d be foolish if put it past you…” She shares the mic with a male counterpart, Enoff, repeats the refrain, ” I got everything I need. I been pushing people off, at least that’s what I thought…now I ride along down the avenue slide right.”

The instrumentals are very subtle, and the lyrics are spot on, but softly expressed. As poetry, this song expresses the fear, we all face when opening to a relationship. The lyrics are profoundly written and delivered perfectly by Junii.

Biography

Year of Junii. . .

ITS one of those things that you know is coming. Not to be psychic .. But when you hear an artist like Junii (Shaina Ferrell) and you hear her undeniable creativity, innovativeness and originality. You know you are witnessing something more than special. Its a gift. And Junii is truly gifted. Starting as a duo in the Hip Hop Soul group called Better In Black, Junii’s drive and talent was the backbone along with her brother that made them stand out. Their sound, was Junii’s creation. She was the creative mastermind behind the productions as well as delivering master class rapping and impressive singing chops to boot. She has enjoyed the rise as an independent artist, which saw Better In Black transition from Internet to actual performances and moving beyond Sound Cloud releases. They officially released the EPs The Garden (2018) and DELETE_EVERYTHING (2019).. The latter was recognized by Industry trade magazine, Music Connection Magazine Review Section with an 8.0 rating and later Bettr In Black was named as “Ones To Watch in 2020” by the magazine. Eventually her brother Natrol Black would step down from Better In Black in late 2019. But Junii took the time to realign herself with new collaborators and bounced back with “THE UMA THURMAN EP” with Production unit STR8 BANGAZ out of NYC. The Result is Pure Hip Hop Euphoria with cuts like “Uma” and “Hot Days” showing Junii ripping the verse in Full emcee mode. Its clearly obvious YES, she can work wonders with others and not just on her own productions. The UMA THURMAN EP, has generated a solid buzz around her. And recently she was chosen by Rapper Reason of TDE Records (Kendrick Lamar, SZA, SiR) to appear on the remix of his hit “Flick It Up” thru the online contest #FlickItUp Challenge which found her beating out thousands of up & comers to score the once in a lifetime opportunity. It is a Dream come true to do something with the House that Kendrick built TDE .. And not one to slow down she kept the momentum by Taking things in another direction.. Junii gets vocal on “All Real” an alternative R&B and organic Soul workout. Reminiscent of Mary J, Jill Scott vocally, with a dose of Floetry and The Internet to set the vibe and mood..in addition to “OUTOFHERE” & “LONG DRIVE” , she is on a tear release consecutive singles all leading up the release of a full dual debut solo EPs in the Spring . As for Better In Black, Junii is not letting the creation fall by the wayside. She linked up with fellow Detroit emcee Nappi Devi, who if we didn’t know better, is Junii in male form. They more than compliment each other as rappers, but even a vocalists and writers. Making for the return of Better In Black to be an all out assault for the listener…2020 will go down as The year of Junii… In addition to being selected to open for Roc Nation and Grammy Award Nominee, RAPSODY, during the Detroit stop for her “A Black Woman Created This” tour,.. She also kept up the grind by Dropping two EPs plus the Better In Black Resurrection EP, She currently has the singles “outofhere” and “Long Drive”released independently from the “If Tomorrow Never comes” in April EP.. And “ALL REAL” and the NEW SINGLE “LET ME KNOW” a more Neo Soul driven groove .. AND NOW THE FULL EP “Don’t Stand Too Close Vol. 1# .IS HERE!! “DON’T STAND TOO CLOSE VOL. 1″ by JUNII… is 8 original tracks Including ” All Real” & “Let Me Know”.. with cuts produced by Wyldfyer (Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Schoolboy Q) , Lonestarr (Eminem – Kamikaze, Lil Xan) & More.

Artist – Junii (Rapper, Singer, Songwriter, Producer)

Genre – Hip Hop / Sou/ Neo Soul / Alternative Soul

Hometown Detroit, MI