Midnite Michael Releases First EP “HERO”

“HERO” is the last new song on this list, but it should definitely not be underestimated. Just like the previous give songs, this song is top notch. It’s original and just sounds plain amazing. The lyrics are spot on, and many people can relate to them, as they are real and speak about real life. This singer’s music is not yet well-known, but once more people hear this amazing song, it is almost guaranteed to become the more popular.

Whenever you have a few minutes, it’s important that you listen to “HERO” if you haven’t already. Regardless of the music app you prefer, you should be able to listen to this wonderful song before it goes platinum. Midnite Michael has the perfect voice for this song, and he really carries it out well.

Mr. Michael knows exactly how to entertain his audience. You can stream this amazing song for free by visiting Midnite Michael’s website. According to Michael’s biography, he was late for many things in life, and although he didn’t begin his music career until age 40, he was right on time with the timeliness of this song.

So if you’re a lover of R&B music, you’re in for a real treat with this new “HERO” EP. These songs will entertain you for many hours to come.

WEBSITE

https://midnitemichael.com/

SOUNDCLOUD

https://soundcloud.com/midnite-michael/

YOUTUBE

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPfyIx_CnwCurbxx4d9WZWQ