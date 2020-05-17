Brittany Nicole Feature & Review of Single “Never Satisfied”

Watch Now: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3ioFuUcI_6g

>> Order New Single Here

“Never Satisfied” is an amazing new song by an amazing new singer. The R&B music genre has welcomed an absolute gem, because Brittany Nicole has a lot to offer. Not only is Brittany Nicole attractive, but her voice is so sensual and beautiful that is makes this song a ten. The song is about Brittany Nicole refusing to take back her ex, which many other women of all ages can relate to. Although many girls and women will enjoy listening to this song, men will likely find themselves enticed by it. Who could resist Brittany’s Nicole’s gorgeous voice?

“Never Satisfied” is sure to quickly make its way on any top 10 list of songs, once it’s been discovered by the world. Lots of terrific songs go undiscovered on a regular basis. This is unfortunate, and people really need to make sure that “Never Satisfied” receives the recognition that it deserves. Anyone who has never heard this wonderful song before needs to listen to it and watch the video as soon as possible. It is almost guaranteed that a majority of R&B music lovers who listen to this song will feel that exact same: that this song should be a big hit.

Quote from Brittany – What made you decide that you wanted to become a singer?

“Not only do I sing for the love and passion of music , I do it for my supporters/fans because Im here to be an inspiration to them and touch their lives. I’m a humble person and I will always remain this way even as a artist!”