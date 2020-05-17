Ayoka Releases New single “Need to Know” (Prod. by GËKKØ)

Listen to “Need to Know”: https://ampl.ink/pxQnG

This up-and-coming singer makes listening to this great new R & B song an absolute must. Not only does she have a beautiful, sultry voice, but the song can really put you in the mood for love and romance. The song is mellow, catchy and easy to sing along with.

This song is great to listen to while you’re with your significant other, or even while relaxing alone and thinking about him or her. “Need to Know” is one of those songs that you will immediately start snapping your fingers to as you sway your body back and forth. It’s the perfect song for dancing slow and close with your honey to, and whispering sweet nothings in each other’s ears.

This beautiful R & B song is likely to be on numerous playlists in the future, because it’s one of the best new songs in its genre in a long time. Once you listen to this song for the first time, you will likely be immediately hooked, and you won’t be able to listen to it only once.

