Helihigh Releases First Inspirational Single “DYRDK”

Singersroomby Singersroom

The Gold and platinum producer/singer Kayreem releases his solo project “Helihigh”, with the first single “DYRDK (Do You Really Don’t Know)” with this single he’s letting everybody know, that they deserve to feel love again. A wavey vocal and a laid-back deliverance, Helihigh handle us this combo with care and emotions. Kayreem has been dropping beats for serveral big artists, but Helihigh is what comes out of late night knob turning in the studio and deep dives into the ocean of emotions

Helihigh will drop an EP october 2020. Be ready to join his blue RnB universe.

