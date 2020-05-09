Casandra Lark Releases New Single “MVP”

Ready to tune out your quarantine blues? “MVP” is the title track and first single from singer, songwriter and performer Casandra Lark’s second EP.

The new track features dreamy synths, and 90s throwback R&B vocals, and a hook that lives in your head for days. It’s the perfect jam to vibe out to while you’re getting ready to go out for the night.

Upcoming Performances

In light of the Covid-19 pandemic, Casandra Lark has postponed her live performances but you can catch her streaming virtual sets on Facebook & Instagram.

Short band bio

Casandra is a singer, songwriter and performer born and raised in Miami. She has been writing her own music since she was in middle school and has worked with many Grammy Award winning musicians.

Lyric Video: https://youtu.be/DToEehvcBII

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/casandra_lark/

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/track/5phX7q35HPxfI13Xz5ofYU?si=MGsIL-1ATP2jdI0afIh8xQ

SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/casandralark/mvp-1