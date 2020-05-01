SWEDISH RISING STAR NÁPOLES UNVEILS NEW SINGLE ‘CIRCULATE’

CHAMPIONED BY BBC 1XTRA, RINSE FM, SPOTIFY, KINGSIZE MAGAZINE, DSTNGR

Coming on the back of the success of her debut single ‘Slowzy’, which has been garnering support from the likes of BBC 1Xtra, Rinse FM, Spotify, DSTNGR, Kingsize Magazine, and PUMA, among others, fast-rising Swedish songstress and creative NÁPOLES is excited to release her brand new single titled ‘CIRCULATE’, serving as the second offering from her forthcoming debut EP Slowin It, which is due for release later this summer.

Raised in Stockholm, with Cuban and Russian heritage, Nápoles has always been surrounded by music, but her love affair with music started at the very young age of 8, after her first family visit to Cuba. She grew up on hip-hop, house, dancehall and gospel music, whether it was as a young street- style dancer, or as a 15-year old singer in youth choirs such as Joyful Noise and the Tensta Gospel Choir, which helped her develop her own musical language.

Fast-forward to 2020, and alongside her blossoming music career, Nápoles is also one-third of the popular Swedish-based DJ and creative collective Ladieslovehiphop, with whom she has opened for Beyonce and Jay-Z on their ‘On The Run II’ European tour, collaborated with adidas and PUMA, toured with Sweden’s biggest female rapper Silvana Imam, and collaborated with Red Bull Music to host the Ladieslovehiphop Music Festival, among other accomplishments.

Her new single ‘Circulate’ is produced by fellow Swedish creatives Chapee and Wihib Sulaiman, and co-written by herself and Joe Lefty, and the track sees Nápoles excellently weaving her laidback musical stylings, enchanting vocals, and captivatingly vivid songwriting, together with her lush soul, hip- hop, R&B and jazz sensibilities, to create an undeniably smooth and infectious offering, making the Swedish rising star two for two on homeruns in 2020.

For the ‘Circulate’ visuals, Nápoles has collaborated with fellow Ladieslovehiphop member Namarijana, video director Gustav Andersson, and cinematographer Daniel Edin, to capture a portrait of a night out with Nápoles. The visuals showcase the vibrant energy of a Ladieslovehiphop evening, underpinned by laughter, love and community. Shot in Stockholm, where Nápoles is currently based, the sensual and lively visuals showcase the transcendent feel-good energy and essence, not only of the track, but also of her Ladieslovehiphop movement.

Speaking about the inspiration behind ‘Circulate’, Nápoles says, “the inspiration comes from my everyday life. I wrote ‘Circulate’ at a time when I was thinking about the universe, space and how everything is connected. At night, I would watch ‘Cosmos: A SpaceTime Odyssey’ and read books of that nature, and during the day at work, I would daydream a lot about these themes. I was also figuring myself out as an artist, and the exploration of my sound, combined with all these thoughts, led to the making of ‘Circulate’. I want my music to be fun, smooth and energetic at the same time, and I think that comes across on this song”.

