MODEL DEVYN ADAIR RETURNS WITH HOT NEW SINGLE “MY LOVE” TODAY

Over a lull of dreamy guitars and minimalist beats, her voice instantly enchants and entrances. The track ebbs and flows as her vocals flutter towards a seductive and soulful hook. The soft ballad illuminates the artist’s dynamic range and highlights her natural charisma. Be on the lookout for the premiere of the music video in the near future.

“My Love” sets the stage for the arrival of her new EP, coming soon.

Devyn Adair has quietly established herself as an enchanting presence. In addition to a successful career modeling, the Korean-American chanteuse continues to build a consistent catalog. 2018’s “Maybe” [feat. AD] attracted acclaim from RESPECT Magazine, and The Hype Magazine, which wrote, “Don’t think for a second Dev will be slow up from here!” Last year, she made waves with Filters, garnering looks from RESPECT. Magazine and more.

Biography:

Devyn Adair is a contemporary R&B singer and songwriter with a voice that is soothing, smooth and soulful. From a young age, Devyn discovered she had a deep rooted passion for being creative, and a strong interest in the arts. Her urge to be involved in the arts led her to Korea to pursue vocal training and dance. Devyn chose to train in Korea, because of their notable artist camps, and because of her Korean heritage. After completing her training in Korea, Devyn made her way back to the states to pursue modeling and also jump started her process of becoming the artist she is today. Her music is sultry, soothing, and versatile due to her variety in both R&B and pop sounds; drawing inspiration from Chris Brown, Jhene Aiko, Ariana Grande, and more.

