Beatroot Music Presents The Beatroot Suite Live Performance + Q&A Series

Invites Viewers To Donate Live To Historic Memphis Community Orange Mound

April 30th 2020 (Memphis, TN) – Triple threat Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, and producer, Lyrica Anderson will appear on Beatroot Music’s The Beatroot Suite for a live performance of her new single “Marriott” and Q&A on Thursday April 30, 2020 at 9:30pm ET/6:30pm PT.

In addition to this fan experience, Lyrica invites viewers to donate live to support COVID-19 relief efforts in Orange Mound—the oldest African-American community in Memphis, TN. Beginning May 2nd, the team will supply residents of the community affected by the pandemic with care packages comprised of food and hygiene items as part of the Zone 6 CAReavan. All residents in Zone 6 are eligible to the generosity of those who donated across the country.

The Beatroot Suite is a new music initiative launched by artist-centric label services platform Beatroot Music. In addition to empowering artists with tools and resources to succeed independently, the company hosts this innovative online venue as a stage for its talent roster to showcase and discuss new material. Last week, The Beatroot Suite welcomed award-winning, multi-platinum selling songwriter and artist Elijah Blake.