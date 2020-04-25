Denver Rapper & Songwriter BVNK Releases New Single “SITUATIONS’

STREAM HERE: https://open.spotify.com/track/0ZuUEeXuSvg4uupbGRqzxu?si=YTak2s4-SaafSkR1vG0b4w

Exciting new rapper, singer and songwriter BVNK is a musical product of his environment, having been born in Nigeria, raised in the UK, and now residing in North America – his music is a melting pot of lush R&B, heavy-hitting hip hop, and melodic rap/sung, flavoured with indie music sensibilities, with his life experiences across three different continents informing his storytelling and songwriting. After dipping his toes into the waters last year with two mixtapes including fan-favourite ‘Promises’, Bvnk is set to take 2020 by the scruff of its neck, starting with his brand new single titled ‘SITUATIONS’.

Produced by burgeoning LA-based musician and beatsmith Twelve 92, and taken from his forthcoming debut EP titled XX/XX (pronounced 20/20), Bvnk’s ‘Situations’ sees the Denver rapper-singer taking responsibility for failures in his past relationship, as he croons, “I did something to you, I never said sorry to you”, before kicking off his rap verse with, “tell me what I did to make you feel like I was breaking you”. The track is led by dreamy R&B guitar licks, minimalist drum arrangements, groovy melodies, and an infectious bassline, over which Bvnk showcases his dual singing and rapping talents, and undeniable songwriting dexterities.

Speaking about the inspiration behind the ‘Situations’ track, Bvnk says, “In a time where the world is full of one sided stories, and men thinking that taking responsibility is weak for some reason or the other, with women left having to deal with their toxic masculine energy, I wanted to take the truthful route on ‘Situations’. The song is about me looking into the mirror, taking responsibility, and apologising for the hurt I had caused. Amidst it all, ‘two wrongs don’t make a right’ is the perfect quote that explains ‘Situations’, because I’m ultimately asking for a second chance”.

