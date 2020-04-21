Music / R&B Music / R&B Music Videos / R&B News / R&B Videos

Bay Area Artist Journee Premieres “Options” on All Streaming Platforms and Creates the #OptionsChallenge

Biography

Journee is a 21 year old singer, songwriter, and model from San Jose, CA and is one of 5 brothers and sisters. She’s currently in college at UC Riverside and has immersed herself onto the LA music scene, perfecting her craft, and frequently collaborating with creatives making her one of the most exciting new acts from the region. Her single “This and That” was recently added to the Emerging R&B Playlist on Sound Cloud where out of 55 records she has the 6th most streams overall trailing only major artists. Often being compared to Aaliyah as a vocalist her lyrics are edgy but her voice is smooth and leaves any listener wanting more.

