Liverpool based rising Neo-Soul star Molly Green returns with latest single Dusky Haze on Friday 27th March. It’s her second release since signing to Modern Sky UK and is her best work yet.

With catchy hooks and an unforgettable chorus, Dusky Haze is sure to entice each and every listener. It encapsulates the smooth, jazzy feel that Molly does so beautifully, whilst also dropping in musical surprises to keep the track interesting and fresh. According to Molly, “I wrote Dusky Haze at the end of summer and I’d just started seeing someone. I had a real feeling of summer ending, the days getting shorter and having someone to share the winter months with. I wanted the track to encompass that feeling, both within the lyrics and instrumentation, transporting the listener to that same place.”

It’s refreshing to hear a track that refuses to conform to the expectations laid out by a somewhat monotonous music landscape, instead picking and choosing from various genres to create a new and exciting soundscape that is indicative of Molly Green. She states,

“The production of the track has taken an easy-listening jazzy number to an interesting concoction of old jazz and new Neo-soul, with hints of hip-hop grit, whilst still retaining the original soul and feel that is such a crucial element of the track.”

Despite the amalgamation of genres and sounds, Molly marries the sonic imagery and the lyrical imagery wonderfully, and with flawless delivery, paints a beautifully crafted picture that is sure to please any listener. With every release Molly Green grows stronger and stronger. Dusky Haze is a song that demands repeat listening and is a stunning showcase of style and versatility. Her voice only teases at its full capabilities, with every line delivered as if it were a walk in the park. The world needs more Molly Green and we cannot wait to hear more!

BIO

Currently studying Music at Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts, Molly Green is pursuing her aspiration to become a performing singer-songwriter. Performing from a young age, Molly has gone on to appear at numerous live music events, including Glastonbury Music Festival and Bristol’s well established Colston Hall. So far in her short career she has also performed at Boomtown Festival, Liverpool Sound City and sold-out two headline shows at the legendary Cavern Club in Liverpool. Her jazzy, soulful undertones combined with a love for RnB makes for an interesting style, unusual to other singer-songwriters of her age. Her latest single Square One secured her a place supporting Joy Crooks and her track Elusive release in summer 2019 has now surpassed 30,000 streams on Spotify. “My aim is to make my audience feel what I am feeling, transporting them to the body of the composer, to another world, another mind frame, another time. I think this is when music is most powerful, therefore I believe that it is my job to make that happen.”

