Omarion and B2K just dropped the Official Trailer for their Millennium Tour Live Performance

Omarion and B2K just dropped the official trailer for their Millennium Tour Live performance which is airing this Sunday! We would love if you could share it with your audience, the trailer is amazing!

This is the only place fans will get to experience the B2K reunion and one of the top selling tours of 2019!

Official Trailer:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yY_gXyUeXuA&feature=youtu.be

The Millennium Tour Live Premiering Sunday, April 12th at 8PM EST / 5PM PST Only On Zeus!

Subscribe today at www.thezeusnetwork.com for 3.99 a month or 39.99 a year

