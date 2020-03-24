FACE from Chicago debuts new single, “FUCBOII”

FACE, the Chicago bred singer/songwriter/musician emergeswith raw, soulful energy that R&B fans live for with his debut single, “FUCBOII” under, RUN THE PLAY ENTERTAINMENT set to be released March 13.

Moody vibes, FUCBOII,shows FACE’s vulnerability through thought provoking lyrics and captivating vocal execution. “Sometimes you are blinded by your own selfish desires, which cause you to miss the beautiful things right in front of you. That’s what the song is truly about, a man finding something that was already in front of him. FACE, demonstrates he has the power to redefine the state of music with writing that’s contagious, vulnerable, and visceral. “I want to make thought-provoking music,” he leaves off. “I also want to touch people deeply; I want to make music anybody can identify with.”

Website: http://www.faceofanartist.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/faceofanartist/

Bio:

Born in Chicago, Face like so many of the greats before him—cultivated his voice singing in the church. As a young man, FACE, found inspiration from iconic voices in Gospel, R&B, and Hip-Hop like John P Kee, Usher, & Kanye West respectively.His vocal ability earned him two Grammy appearances singing background for R. Kelly & Madonna. “I was fortunate enough to get those gigs; I got a call from one of my friends whois a musical director and he hooked it up. It was something I needed; it showed me where I truly wanted to be on stage. It was cool, but I wanted to be thereon my own merit not as someone else’s background singer, it made me hungrier.” Growing up listening and working with these iconic voices transformed FACE into a singer/songwriter able to embody multiple vibes and create music that encapsulates multiple generations. “I want to make thought-provoking music and touch people deeply; I want to make music anybody can identify with.” FACE’s presence is destined to become undeniable and is in the conversation as the next breakthrough artist to watch.