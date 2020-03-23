SINGER AND SONGWRITER CHAR UNVEILS BRAND NEW SINGLE ‘SAME AGAIN’

Following her critically acclaimed debut single ‘Control’, which was released in November last year to rave reviews from the likes of BBC Introducing, Lefuturewave, DiscoverNU, and Mercato Metropolitano Radio, and coming on the back of her first ever sold-out London headline concert at 93 Feet East in January, exciting new Berkshire singer and songwriter CHAR is proud to unveil her first offering of 2020 – the excellent new single ‘SAME AGAIN’, which comes accompanied by her first ever music video.

Produced by longtime Roots Manuva collaborator WaggaMan, and mixed/mastered by Jarrad Hearman, who has worked with the likes of Sinead Harnett, Nadia Rose, and Katy B, ‘Same Again’ is a mesmerising offering with warm R&B and lush pop sensibilities, led by CHAR’s gloriously smooth vocal dexterities and effortlessly soulful delivery, underpinned by a slow-building jazz-soul fusion minimalist musical backdrop, which allows CHAR to steal the show from start to finish.

Thematically, ‘Same Again’ sees CHAR looking introspectively at “the cyclic repetitive behavior we often find ourselves trapped in, not considering the effects of doing the same thing again and again, and expecting a different result – whether it’s going back to that one person time and time again, or repeating the same night out over and over again. The track is a bit of hard nudge for me, but there’s also a self-soothing aspect to the track, where I’m saying ‘let’s not beat ourselves up too much’, because life is already tricky enough to navigate through as it is”.

For the music video for ‘Same Again’, CHAR has collaborated with a women-led creative and visual team, which she put together on Daisie, the creative collaboration platform co-founded by Maisie Williams (Game Of Thrones, X-Men: The New Mutants), for which CHAR was an early adopter, having been chosen as one of the Daisie100 to launch the platform in 2018. The ‘Same Again’ visuals were directed by London-based French art director and creative designer Jade Nodinot (BRIT Awards, Armani, Harrods, Rolex), with cinematography by Alexandra Barbareau.

Raised in Maidenhead and now based in London, after graduating from Liverpool University, CHAR’s musical style can best be described as warm quintessential R&B, with contemporary melodic pop influences, while her lyrics and songwriting slant towards a self-reflective tone, as she tries to find the perfect balance between strength and vulnerability, informed by her own personal struggles with her mental health. Outside of the music, CHAR also makes her voice heard, as the co-founder of a non-profit mental health and well-being organisation for young people called Mad Millennials.

