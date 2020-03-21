Victoria Moralez releases new single “Easily Swayed”

Stockholm, Sweden based artist and producer Victoria Moralez invites us to “Come a little closer”. Cleaning out the garbage from the past and realizing that trying to fit in when being tossed between many homes and orphanages isn’t always dead easy but inevitably will lead you to understanding more about yourself. Something that is accentuated by the groove being built from Foley (Boxes, Baskets, ping-pong balls etc.) re-introducing a feeling of reality and playfulness in music.

You won’t get through it on your own though, “I did not get here by myself” the artist chants, accompanied by Russian beat-boxer Alexey Message and a small choir, to high-light the message that it takes a village.

Listen to the song here: https://soundcloud.com/victoria-moralez/easily-swayed-victoria-moralez/s-0eBLd