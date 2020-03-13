Louise Chantál Releases Hot NEW video for “Put It On U”

Watch “Put It On U” here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RrrfDH9B6UM

Louise Chantál is an artist on the rise with an unmistakably powerful voice. From nostalgic R&B songs with relatable lyrics to provocative female-focused anthems, she is focused on redefining what it means to be a woman in her early twenties. She not only displays a passionate realness, but has an imaginative brilliance with a sense of urgency and volatility. Chantál is inspired by many of the iconic women in music that have come before her with big voices, strong messages, and long- lasting legacies. Her influences include Whitney Houston, Mariah Carey, Diana Ross, Tina Turner, Toni Braxton, Brandy and Beyoncé.

Louise Chantál’s talent speaks for itself. In 2019, she focused on growing her fanbase by effortlessly weaving multiple songs together in medleys on social media. To date, her popular renditions have reached over 2.9 million views. Chantál’s new single and video, ‘Put It On U’ is OUT NOW!

YouTube video link:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RrrfDH9B6UM

Follow on Instagram:

https://www.instagram.com/imlouisechantal/

Follow on Twitter:

https://twitter.com/imLouiseChantal