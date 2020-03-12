Blakk Soul Announces Mello Music Group Debut With New Single ‘Help’, Featuring Joell Ortiz

Blakk Soul is one of R&B’s most talented emerging artists. A Tacoma, Washington native, the multihyphenate has been credited for his songwriting, background vocals, and co-production on work by industry heavyweights like Playboi Carti, Dr. Dre, Macklemore, Anderson .Paak, Little Brother, Jake One, and more. Today (3/12/2020), Blakk Soul announces his forthcoming Mello Music Group debut Take Your Time, with the album’s lead single “Help”, premiered by HipHopDX. Featuring Slaughterhouse MC Joell Ortiz, “Help” fuses R&B, Neo-Soul, and Hip Hop to perfection.

Listen to “Take Your Time” on SoundCloud here.

Check out the exclusive HipHopDX premiere of “Help” here.

Due out April 17, Take Your Time is musically sophisticated and seasoned. The record’s sultry melodies make for a dripping wet bedroom masterpiece.

Pre-order/save Take Your Time here.



