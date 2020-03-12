News / R&B Music / R&B News

Blakk Soul Announces Mello Music Group Debut With New Single ‘Help’, Featuring Joell Ortiz

Singersroomby Singersroom0

Blakk Soul is one of R&B’s most talented emerging artists. A Tacoma, Washington native, the multihyphenate has been credited for his songwriting, background vocals, and co-production on work by industry heavyweights like Playboi CartiDr. Dre,  MacklemoreAnderson .PaakLittle BrotherJake One, and more. Today (3/12/2020), Blakk Soul announces his forthcoming Mello Music Group debut Take Your Time, with the album’s lead single “Help”, premiered by HipHopDX. Featuring Slaughterhouse MC Joell Ortiz, “Help” fuses R&B, Neo-Soul, and Hip Hop to perfection.

Listen to “Take Your Time” on SoundCloud here.

Check out the exclusive HipHopDX premiere of “Help” here.

Due out April 17, Take Your Time is musically sophisticated and seasoned. The record’s sultry melodies make for a dripping wet bedroom masterpiece.

Pre-order/save Take Your Time here.

  
Photo courtesy of Mia K.

More Info:
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

CONTACT:
Andre Barnes
The Elixir Media Group, LLC
Andre@emgpresents.com

Singersroom

Since 2005, Singersroom has been the voice of R&B around the world. Connect with us via social media below.

View all posts by Singersroom →

You might also like

Tamar Braxton Soars With “Let Me Know” Debut Performance

Nicki Minaj, Rihanna, Lady Gaga Lead YouTube Music Award Nominations

Legendary R&B Group Hi-Five Releases New Single, ‘Kit Kat’

Tank – Shots Fired Ft. Chris Brown

Oscar, Grammy Winner Jennifer Hudson to Guest Star on Multiple Smash Episodes

[Review] Veteran R&B Superstar Angie Stone Continues to Deliver Heartfelt Records On ‘Dream’