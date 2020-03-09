News / R&B Music / R&B News / R&B Videos

Singer Jafar Curry Releases New Single “On The Low”

Singersroomby Singersroom0

Jafar Curry is a well known and respected international entertainer, vocalist, pianist, songwriter and recording artist with song and performance credits ranging from Atlanta Georgia and Beijing China to Bangkok Thailand and New York, NY. Jafar’s career started at the age of 15 singing tenor with several vocal groups where he also discovered his love of instrumentation and began playing the piano and guitar.

Originally from PA with roots in Decatur and the Caribbean Jafar has always drawn from a variety of musical influences including Stevie Wonder, Curtis Mayfield, Chick Corea and Muddy Waters to name a few. “My sound is an accumulation of live performance experience poured into creative ideas.” In the latest single “On The Low” Jafar deals with the gritty reality of infidelity and consequence while taking us on a ride through the fun side. “On The Low” is the first single from the forth coming album “The Tuxedo Bartender” an album that Jafar has described as dealing with the realities of a real musicians life in their rawest and most basic form.

Singersroom

Since 2005, Singersroom has been the voice of R&B around the world. Connect with us via social media below.

View all posts by Singersroom →

You might also like

Alicia Keys keeps quiet on rumored fling with longtime collaborator

Masspike Miles – Flatline Ft. Wiz Khalifa

Bruno Mars, Future, Tamar Braxton, More Slated To Perform At 2017 BET Awards

Harvey, Baisden and Joyner Join R&B Acts For ‘Build The Dream Radiothon’

Ro James Is Coming To A City Near You On First Headlining ‘XIX Tour’ (Dates)

Sevyn Talks ‘Call Me Crazy, But’ EP, Relationship Status