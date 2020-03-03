R&B RISING STAR SHAMIM UNVEILS FIERCE MUSIC VIDEO FOR ‘OPTION & PRIORITY’

After releasing her debut single ‘Option & Priority’ in December 2019 to close out the decade in excellent fashion, South London R&B singer and songwriter SHAMIM has kickstarted her 2020 with the bold, exciting and fierce new music video for her now buzzing single ‘OPTION & PRIORITY’. Produced by Amandeep Dhaliwal, who has previously worked with the likes of A2, Jevon, and Sam Wise under his Clonez moniker, ‘Option & Priority’ is a forward-pushing contemporary R&B offering, led by Shamim’s captivating vocal performance, and powerful message of self-worth.

Filmed in London, and directed by Prince Mensah (Film Boy Entertainment), the visuals for ‘Option & Priority’ do amazingly to bring the song’s theme of women’s empowerment further to life, with Shamim, as the leading lady, exhibiting the sense of power and control the lyrics of the song allude to. Making use of Shamim’s powerful magnetism and undeniable ability to hold your attention, her edgy fashion and styling, and the classic London visual backdrop, the ‘Option & Priority’ video is heavy on messaging of freedom of expression, empowerment and the strength of a woman.

Born in Uganda and raised in the UK, with musical influences coming from legends such as Etta James, Nina Simone and Otis Redding, Shamim is very clear about what moves her. “I am inspired by honesty in music”, confesses the R&B rising star, who comes highly recommended if you like Beyoncé, Rihanna, Jorja Smith, Ella Mai, Summer Walker or SZA, and who wants to put truth at the core of her message. Shamim is reluctant to be pigeonholed, and is determined to create with the same freedom and fearlessness that has marked the work of many of her idols.

With her debut ‘Option & Priority’ finally out, Shamim is looking forward to establishing herself as one of the UK’s brightest rising stars in 2020.

