R&B Soulful Legend Joe Little III Releases New Single “Beautiful”

Grammy Award winning artist, Joe Little III is back at it again with his second newly released single “Beautiful”. This R&B Soulful Legend is the lead singer of the 90’s R&B group Rude Boys, most known for their #1 Billboard/smash hit and 1991 Billboard R&B Song of the year, “Written All Over Your Face.” The new electrifying single features powerhouse rapper Pharaoh Loco, and speaks of being beautiful and loving who you are. The song was written and produced by Loco and co-produced by Little, and paints a picture of love at first sight, with both expressing their desire and complete infatuation for their women. The new track is filled with decadent harmonies, captivating lyrics, and hard-hitting bars which ride through smooth waves of sensuality, while setting a perfectly melodic tone.

Little’s solo career kicked off in 1994 with his Atlantic Records release, ‘Puttin it Down,’ which featured the singles “The Hump is On” and “Me and You.” That year, Little teamed up with his mentor and friend, Gerald Levert for the group Black Men United for the single “U Will Know.”

In addition to his solo career, Little has collaborated with musical legends such as Aretha Franklin and The Temptations, Charlie Wilson, Snoop Dogg and Lay- Z Bone to name a few. Little solidified himself as both a vocal performer, producer, and writer, with writing credits for Men At Large, Keith Sweat, Angie Stone and more. He dabbled in film writing and producing on hit films like Rush Hour 2 and Fast and the Furious. In 2019, Joe Little III was honored to be inducted into the National Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame with his brothers, The Rude Boys.

Pharaoh Loco, also a native of Cleveland, is a gifted recording artist, poet, song writer and producer who has been captivating Hip Hop fans and industry leaders, in the states and internationally. “It’s a pleasure working with such an amazing up and coming talented artist like Pharaoh Loco. She is fire and definitely a future Hall of Famer” says Little.

Little is prepping more new music for the near future, but for now, experience the unmistakable, undeniable, extraordinary vocals that caught the ear of the late great Gerald Levert and millions worldwide.