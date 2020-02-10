Dru Hill Returns With New Single, ‘What You Need’

Dru Hill is ready to treat the people with some of their musical goods! The legendary group releases the new single, “What You Need,” and it’s classic Dru!

Produced by Troy Taylor, the nostalgic ballad highlights the group’s return while unearthing a sound that seems lost in R&B.

Dru Hill’s last album was 2010’s ‘InDRUpendence Day,’ and although they’re back with new music, the members are a bit different. The quartet now consists of original founders Sisqo and Nokio and new members Smokey and Black of Playa.

The sultry “What You Need” is the first single from Dru Hill’s forthcoming album, The Second Coming, slated for later this year.