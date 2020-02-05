justine-skye-acoustic
Video: Justine Skye Wows With Stripped Down Version of “Maybe” Single

Justine Skye delivers a sultry and mind-stimulating performance  of a deconstructed version of her latest single, “Maybe,” in a new music video.

In the raw visual, the talented singer-songwriter shows off her raw and flawless vocals over an acoustic instrumental. In addition, the young songstress gives fans a deeper look into her artistry by highlighting her creative process.

It’s always great to see the artistic growth of an artist, and this R&B beauty will surely continue to amaze fans!

“Maybe” is lifted from Skye’s Bare With Me EP, released independently last year.

