Luke James Returns With Sophomore Album ‘To Feel Love/d’ (Stream)

Luke James finally delivers a new album.

The Grammy-nominated R&B heartthrob released his self-titled debut project in 2014 via Island Records, and even though he didn’t take a hiatus, he didn’t release any full-length album since then.

His long-awaited new album, To Feel Love/d, released independently, features 9-songs. The sultry project boasts emotionally-charged songs with themes of love, relationship, and life experiences. The project features the 90’s inspired “Go Girl,” a collaboration with BJ The Chicago Kid and Ro James.

Prior to dropping this new project, Luke released several one-off singles, including “Drip,” “These Arms,” and “Amor, My Love” (ft. G.No).

In addition to music, Luke has been taking on various acting projects, including The New Edition Story (as “Johnny Gill”), Star (as “Noah Brooks”), Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G. (as “Sean Combs”), The Bobby Brown Story (as “Johnny Gill”), and the film Little (as Trevor).

Expect a lot more from James in 2020!