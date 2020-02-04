Kevin Ross Releases Soulful New Project ‘Audacity, Vol. 1’ (Stream)

If you are not familiar with Kevin Ross, then his new project should get you up to speed!

The R&B vocal powerhouse delivers the new album, Audacity, Vol. 1, his first project since exiting Motown to become an independent artist.

On the follow-up to his debut release, The Awakening, Ross creates an album that is vocally-rich and profoundly honest. The 7-song offering, headed by the Urban AC charting single, ‘Thing Called Love,’ serves as the first installment of more sultry future projects from Ross.

Stream ‘Audacity, Vol. 1’ below: