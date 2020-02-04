Cocoa Sarai Inspires Us All With “Big Dummy”

Independent R&B artist Cocoa Sarai returns with the inspirational new single, “Big Dummy.” On the offering, the singer and songwriter deliver passionate vocals and smooth rhymes about never giving up on your dreams.

About the song, Cocoa says, “Passion is a hell of an alarm clock and when I heard the first instrument that Symphony (producer) and Andre “Dre” Pinckney laid, the words just came to me naturally. My heart had a lot to say and the song wrote itself. We make a LOT of sacrifices for our art food, shelter, money, time, family, love, comfortability and more. BIG DUMMY is for EVERYONE with a dream.”

Cocoa has been on her independent grind for over a decade. She recently logged a Grammy Nomination for “Best R&B Album” for her work on Anderson .Paak’s album “Ventura.”

Check out Cocoa’s “Big Dummy” below: