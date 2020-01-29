Tatiana Scott is an emerging singer, that’s not a newcomer to the stage. The NYC native attended the legendary fame school LaGuardia Arts, where she studied music. She’s graced the live stages of NYC’s GreenSpace and SOB’s. This single, IDCU (I Don’t Choose U) is her mainstream effort.

A soulful, heartfelt moment of clarity. “IDCU (I Don’t Choose U)” is a song about the moment you realize your worth and choose yourself over everything else. Tatiana received help from her “Musical Siblings,” Venor Yard on Guitar and Emmanuel Talton on piano. The single captures string arrangements by the incomparable Charlie Rosen.

“IDCU” was recorded and mixed by Grammy award-winning engineer John Kilgore. Tatiana Scott serenades her audience while encouraging them to find the strength in letting go. According to Tatiana, “I just want my music to speak to the hearts of those who listen to it, I want them to be ok with their vulnerability no matter what they may be feeling at the time.”

Stream on Apple or Spotify!