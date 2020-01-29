On the heels of her recent performance at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards, R&B artist H.E.R. releases the new single, “Sometimes.”

On the offering, the nominated singer/songwriter fuses her beautiful tone with inspirational lyrics. “Sometimes shit don’t go your way / And sometimes you gon’ have those days / And sometimes you’ll feel out of place / You can’t promise me it’ll be the same / ‘Cause sometimes change,” she sings.

“Sometimes” follows H.E.R.’s remix to “Slide” featuring Pop Smoke, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, and Chris Brown, released earlier this month.

Photo credit: Written In Silver Visuals / Shutterstock.com