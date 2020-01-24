R&B newcomer RJ Brady releases his new single “Text Message,” a vibrant song with an uptempo beat. “Text Message” follows the release of his song “Combo,” featuring Kiyah. Produced by Zeus, on the track, RJ delivers his effortlessly energetic lyrics about having that special someone light up your day when you are texting them.

Authenticity and vulnerability in the music industry are resurfacing. RJ Brady is all about giving his listeners a message they can relate to and feel. Lyrical messages and strong melodies are his forté. “When I write, I have to hear the beat to determine what I want to discuss in the song, then the words start flowing out. I’ve had times when there’s a melody stuck in my head. I record it on my phone and start working the words into the beat,” RJ Brady states.

The Mississippi-native spent his early years watching entertainers like Tina Turner, The Temptations, and Michael Jackson. Knowing that he had a passion for the arts, he honed his musical abilities by participating in multiple talent shows in his hometown. He eventually went on to attend a school for performing arts. RJ Brady pulls inspiration from artists like Beyoncé, Bruno Mars, and Todrick Hall. He coins himself as an entertainer, rather than just a singer. He utilizes dance as an accessory and extension of his music. “ Dance allows him to feel the music and feel the beat. If my body doesn’t move, I can’t feel it so I know my listeners won’t be able to feel it too”, RJ Brady states.

RJ Brady is currently working on his EP which will contain a mixture of genres from reggae to country. RJ Brady is a genre-bending artist looking to explore his musical abilities in all aspects. Defined by his versatility, he created his unique sound by flouting genres and broadening his appeal on different playlists. RJ Brady is just getting started but he’s definitely an artist to be on the lookout for.

Listen to “Text Message” below.

By Erica Nicole

