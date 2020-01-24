Jade Novah launches the next chapter in her musical endeavors with the brand new single, “Somebody Son.” On the track, the singer, actress, and social influencer delivers passion-filled vocals over a guitar-infused, throwback R&B production, singing, “Baby you could be the perfect one.”

Jade Novah established her name on social media with amazing covers and her spot-on impression as Beyonce’s fictional, long-lost twin sister “Keyonce,” along with theatrical releases and touring with Rihanna as a background singer. In 2018, she certified herself as a solo artist with the release of her debut album, All Blue. She is currently preparing her second studio offering.

In addition to new music, Jade reveals the dates for her upcoming headlining STAGES TOUR. The trek kicks off at Brick + Mortar in San Francisco, CA on March 20, and journeys through major markets coast-to-coast, concluding on April 25 at The Masquerade in Atlanta, CA. Check out the full itinerary below.

Tickets will be available HERE on Friday, January 24th @ 8:00 AM LOCAL

TOUR DATES

3/20 San Francisco, CA Brick + Mortar

3/21 Sacramento, CA Holy Diver

3/22 Los Angeles, CA The Roxy

3/24 San Diego, CA House of Blues

3/27 Philadelphia, PA The Foundry

3/29 Washington, D.C. Union Stage (Femme It Forward)

4/5 New York, NY Gramercy Theatre

4/6 Boston, MA Great Scott

4/8 Cleveland, OH House of Blues

4/9 Chicago, IL Bottom Lounge

4/10 Detroit, MI St. Andrews Hall

4/11 Nashville, TN Basement East

4/13 Charlotte, NC Amos

4/14 Orlando, FL Soundbar

4/16 New Orleans, LA House of Blues

4/17 Dallas, TX Trees

4/19 Houston, TX Studio At Warehouse Live

4/25 Atlanta, GA The Masquerad

