Davis Chris delivers an intimate bedroom conversation in the form of a new single called “Up on Me.” On the silky and sultry ballad, championed by a smooth electric guitar and a dynamic baseline, the R&B singer/songwriter hypnotizes listeners, especially lovemakers, with his buttery vocals as he sets the stage for a night of passion.

“This record is a clean R&B ballad about being with that special someone,” Chris told Singersroom via email.

We’re sure lovers everywhere can appreciate Davis for setting a romantic mood with “Up on Me.” With that said, we’re looking for more from this rising singer, songwriter, and producer.

Stream “Up on Me” via Spotify below!

