Christina Milian is a mother, again!

The singer/actress and her boyfriend, Matt Pokora, are the proud parents of a new baby boy.

The couple announced the good news via their social media accounts. “And so we begin. Isaiah 1/20/20. Simply perfect. The world is yours Son. Love, Mom & Dad,” Milian posted on her Instagram with a black and white photo of the newborn.

Matt also posted a message in French, which translates as: “Once upon a time, Isaiah. Born on 1/20/2020… it’s up to you to write the rest… welcome my son.”

Baby Isaiah is Milian’s second child – she’s also mom to nine-year-old Violet, her daughter from her marriage to ex-husband The-Dream.