Singer-songwriter J. Brown gives the world to his lady by dropping the new single, “Moon.” Written by Brown and Steve James and produced by G.C, the record is lifted from Brown’s forthcoming debut EP, Forever Yours, dropping Friday, January 24th via the MoCha Entertainment label imprint

“Moon is an escape place for my lady and I. It’s our comfort zone where she and I can focus on us, our love, our happiness and ultimately staying in love forever…We love that place”, mentions J. Brown.

“The majority of the songs definitely fall into the straight-up R&B feel,” he adds about his forthcoming debut. “Some things have a little pop influence, but the majority of it is straight R&B with that old-school feel. You might think of Babyface, Mint Condition, Bell Biv Devoe, New Edition, Jon B or maybe a little Jaheim when you hear it. I just hear a combination of so many different artists when I go back and listen to my music. I don’t have to use Auto-Tune on a record; I can sing on the spot without any technology just like the old cats did. Capturing that “old school feel” and bringing it back was actually my objective.”

In addition to the new release, fans can catch J. Brown as a special guest performer on The Ellevation Tour, starting R&B Songstress Elle Varner.

CONNECT WITH J. BROWN:

Twitter: @JBrownMusicOnly

Instagram: @JBrownMusicOnly

Website: https://www.JBrownMusicOnly.com