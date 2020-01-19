Jac Ross, newly signed to hit producer Rodney Jerkins’ Darkchild Records, unwraps the unapologetically, powerful and inspirational anthem, “It’s Ok To Be Black” to celebrate perseverance and struggle. The record is a thought-provoking open letter inspired by the stories of those that are disenfranchised, low on hope and high on disappointment. Through his warm and butter delivery, Jac calls out different prejudices, giving listeners a reason to smile.

Produced, managed and signed to Darkchild Records, Jac Ross began building his buzz with his electric live shows and his ability to connect to listeners through his songs. It’s Jac’s “soul quenching” music that’s exploratory and socially progressive that’s garnered him some early attention.

Ross is slated to make his debut TV performance on MLK day, January 20TH , 2020 on TV One – He was reportedly handpicked by Ms. Cathy Hughes, Founder and Chairperson of Urban One, to open the Urban One Honors television special, a celebration of black music honoring iconic talents such as, Missy Elliott, Jamie Foxx, Chance the Rapper, Brandy, Anita Baker and others.

Stream Jac Ross – “It’s Ok To Be Black”: