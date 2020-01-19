Following the release of the remastered version of his 20th anniversary ‘Bridging the Gap’ album and the remastered video for his first solo single “Without You,” music icon Charlie Wilson returns with the brand new single, “Forever Valentine.”

Penned with Bruno Mars, while they were on the Mars’ “24K World Tour,” the single continues on Uncle Charlie’s mantra of celebrating and cherishing women. Produced by D’Mile with background vocals from James Fauntleroy and Mars, “Forever Valentine” is a classic offering that should be played daily.

“The world could use a little love right about now and who better to bring it to you than one of the greatest of all time. Uncle @imcharliewilson. I had the Honor to produce and sing a little background for him with my Bro’s @stereotypestv and @dmile85,” wrote Mars on Instagram.

Uncle Charlie adds, “We been working on this for awhile and I’m so happy we did this together. We bringing love back to the world Let’s go get em worldwide! Love you nephew!”

“Forever Valentine” will appear on Uncle Charlie’s forthcoming album, due out soon.

Listen to “Forever Valentine” below: